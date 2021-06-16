Report: Income losses let Manhattan DA candidate avoid taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — A report from ProPublica says Manhattan district attorney candidate Tali Farhadian Weinstein and her husband paid no federal income taxes in four recent years because they reported negative income driven by investment losses or used deductions to reduce their bill. Farhadian Weinstein is among eight Democrats running to replace Cyrus Vance Jr., who’s retiring at year’s end. The winner will likely inherit his ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump. Primary voting started Saturday and ends next Tuesday. Farhadian Weinstein told ProPublica in a story published Wednesday that she and hedge fund-manager husband Boaz Weinstein reported income in 6 of the last 11 years. In those years, she said, they paid more than half of their earnings in federal, state and city taxes.