Quake shakes part of east Indonesia, people warned off beach

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake under the sea has shaken part of eastern Indonesia, and residents on the beachfront in part of Maluku province were told to go to higher ground. Indonesia’s geophysics agency said people along Japutih and Apiahu beaches in Central Maluku district should beware of aftershocks and potential tsunamis due to the undersea landslides. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about 6 miles under the sea and 43 miles from Amahai city on Seram island in Maluku province. Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.