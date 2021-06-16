Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says one person has been killed and five others wounded in a shooting in that city. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers responded to reports of gunshots after 2 p.m. Wednesday in a western Baltimore neighborhood. He added that the five wounded ranged from serious to critical condition. Police found two people shot and said four others arrived at hospitals in private vehicles. The violence continues a spate of shootings since late last week in such cities as Chicago, Austin, Texas and Savannah, Georgia. Those shootings have stoked concerns that a spike in gun violence could continue into the summer as coronavirus restrictions are eased.