Observer: Georgia county’s elections messy, not fraudulent

ATLANTA (AP) — An independent monitor who spent months observing election workers in Georgia’s most-populous county says processes were badly managed but he saw no evidence of fraud. Notes written by Carter Jones and obtained by The Associated Press detail problems with ballot transfer and storage, as well as inefficient workflows and systemic poor management. But in an exclusive interview with the AP on Wednesday, Jones noted that in the nearly 300 hours he spent at various locations in the county, he did not witness “any dishonesty, fraud or intentional malfeasance.” Jones’ observations challenge many of the allegations of fraud and misconduct that have circulated since the election.