Millions fear eviction as housing crisis worsens

NEW YORK (AP) — Two studies released Wednesday found that the nation’s housing availability and affordability crisis is expected to worsen significantly following the pandemic. The reports comes as the Census Bureau’s biweekly Household Pulse Survey found more than 4 million people are at risk of eviction or foreclosure in the next two months. The studies found the housing crisis is likely widening the housing gap between Black, Latino and white households, as well as putting homeownership out of the reach of lower class Americans. Both reports, one by Harvard University and another by the National Association of Realtors, call for government action through traditional measures like down payment assistance.