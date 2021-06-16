Man arrested in San Francisco stabbing of Asian woman

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco police have arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman Wednesday in an unprovoked attack. The San Francisco Police Department says officers responded Wednesday to a report about a stabbing and found the woman with several stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is expected to survive. Police say detectives found a knife near the crime scene and obtained a photo of the 35-year-old man and circulated it to all police officers. Two hours later, officers found the suspect and arrested him. Investigators are working to determine if race was a motivating factor in the attack.