Man arrested in Capitol riot asks to travel to car swap meet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man arrested for sitting with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has asked a federal judge to allow him to travel for a classic-car swap meet.

Richard Barnett’s attorney, Joseph McBride of New York City, claims Barnett needs to travel to make a living.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Barnett is currently only allowed to travel up to 50 miles from his residence while he is on home detention awaiting trial.

In his letter to the court, McBride said Barnett is asking permission to spend Friday night in the vicinity of Petit Jean Mountain and return to Gravette on Saturday evening.