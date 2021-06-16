Skip to Content

Man arrested in Capitol riot asks to travel to car swap meet

Updated
Last updated today at 1:59 pm
1:47 pm AP - National NewsTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_10108P00-SDWFI
PHOTO: Richard Barnett, 60, arrested in Arkansas after he was photographed sitting in the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during riots at the US Capitol., Photo Date: 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man arrested for sitting with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has asked a federal judge to allow him to travel for a classic-car swap meet.

Richard Barnett’s attorney, Joseph McBride of New York City, claims Barnett needs to travel to make a living.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Barnett is currently only allowed to travel up to 50 miles from his residence while he is on home detention awaiting trial.

In his letter to the court, McBride said Barnett is asking permission to spend Friday night in the vicinity of Petit Jean Mountain and return to Gravette on Saturday evening.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content