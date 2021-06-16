Malaysian court rejects coroner’s verdict in teen’s death

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian high court says a coroner erred in ruling that the death of a French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a jungle resort was likely due to a misadventure that didn’t involve other people. The High Court agreed with Nora Anne Quoirin’s parents that it would not have been likely for the 15-year-old to venture out on her own, navigate the steep terrain and evade detection for days due to her mental and physical disabilities. It said the coroner’s verdict of misadventure should be replaced with an open verdict, which would mean there was suspicion of foul play but inadequate proof. The ruling is a legal victory for her parents, who believe she was likely kidnapped.