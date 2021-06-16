Greece: Public workers strike over proposed labor law

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 24-hour public sector strike in Greece is disrupting transportation and other services. Public workers walked off the job to protest a new labor law that lawmakers plan to vote on Wednesday. The strike affected all modes of public transportation, including island ferries. Organizers exempted teachers involved in university entrance exams so as not to disrupt the process for students. Unions and the main opposition left-wing Syriza party say the new law would make it more difficult for strikes to be called and threaten Greece’s eight-hour work day and Sundays off. The center-right government says the legislation would modernize antiquated labor laws that in some cases were written more than a century ago.