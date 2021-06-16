Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit

GENEVA (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are set to meet for their highly anticipated summit in the Swiss city of Geneva. It’s a moment of high-stakes diplomacy that comes as both leaders agree that U.S.-Russian relations are at an all-time low. For four months, the two leaders have traded sharp rhetoric. Biden has repeatedly called out Putin for malicious cyberattacks by Russian-based hackers on U.S. interests, for disregard of democracy in the jailing of Russia’s top opposition leader and for interfering in American elections. Their talks on Wednesday are expected to last four to five hours. In advance, both sides set out to lower expectations.