EU urges members to stay united as ties worsen with Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat is warning that the bloc’s testy relations with Russia will probably get worse and that EU member countries must not let Moscow divide them. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says ties with Russia are “at the lowest level” and the likelihood they will improve soon remains “a distant prospect.” His remarks came as he unveiled his recommendations Wednesday for new strategy toward Russia. EU leaders will debate it at their next summit on June 24-25. But EU member countries are deeply divided over the best approach to take with Moscow. Russia is the EU’s biggest natural gas supplier and plays a pivotal role in a series of international conflicts and issues.