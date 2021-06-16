COVID hits Ecuador doctors who delayed wedding to treat sick

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — They were a pair of young doctors in love who put off marriage to save lives. As the pandemic raged in Ecuador last year, they posted a social media photo of themselves dressed in biohazard suits kissing and holding a sign saying: “Today was to be our wedding day, but instead…” David Vallejo and Mavelin Bonilla’s decision to postpone their wedding moved many Ecuadorians. But within months, Vallejo himself would be fighting for his life and Bonilla was told her fiancée had a less than 10% chance of survival. He survived, but is still trying to overcome the effects of COVID-19.