Capitol rioter used charity to promote violence, feds say

A California man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol is accused of using a tax-exempt charity as a platform to protest that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and to advocate for violence against political opponents. An eight-count indictment last week charges Alan Hostetter with plotting to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory alongside followers of the anti-government Three Percenters movement. Hostetter told the IRS last year that he formed the nonprofit American Phoenix Project to defend civil rights and educate the public about vaccines. IRS regulations prohibit charities like Hostetter’s from participating in any campaign activity for or against political candidates.