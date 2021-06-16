Global shares mixed in quiet trading ahead of Fed decision

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed in quiet trading ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may yield clues on what lies ahead with its massive support for markets. Benchmarks rose in early trading in France and Britain, while slipped in Germany. Japanese and Chinese shares finished lower, while those in Australia and South Korea rose. Japan released data showing its trade surplus jumped 49.6% in May from a year earlier, but that was smaller than expected, highlighting how the world’s third largest economy may be only slowly recovering. Data out of China on industrial production and retail sales showed growth.