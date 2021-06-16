Aide says former Homeland Security head Tom Ridge had stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A longtime aide says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge suffered a stroke in suburban Washington, D.C. Ridge spokesman Steve Aaron says Ridge was taken by ambulance on Wednesday from his home in Bethesda, Maryland, to a hospital. He says Ridge was conscious upon arrival at the hospital and underwent a procedure that removed a blood clot. He describes Ridge as being in critical but stable condition. The 75-year-old Ridge was Pennsylvania’s Republican governor from 1995 to 2001. He joined the administration of President George W. Bush in the aftermath of 9/11 to become the country’s first homeland security secretary.