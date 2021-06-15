What They Want: Divergent goals for Biden, Putin at summit

GENEVA (AP) — What will happen in Geneva when President Joe Biden meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking office isn’t yet clear. Both sides acknowledge that the relationship between the two nations is at an all-time low, and neither holds out much hope for meaningful areas of agreement. But each man brings his own goals to the summit table on Wednesday. The Biden White House is looking to move toward a more predictable relationship and to attempt to rein in Russia’s disruptive behavior. A key goal for Putin is negotiating a tense status quo that would protect Moscow’s vital interests.