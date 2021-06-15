US and Mexico seek ways to do more on irregular immigration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In consecutive visits this month, Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have conveyed to the most important U.S. partner that the Biden administration is taking a more nuanced approach to immigration than its predecessor, but still asking what more Mexico can do. Mayorkas said Tuesday at the conclusion of two days of high-level meetings, “We have challenged one another with respect to what more can each of us do to address the level of irregular migration that has persisted for several months.” In May, encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border inched up from April to more than 180,000.