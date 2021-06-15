Suicide bomber kills at least 15 at Somalia military site

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say at least 15 people were killed and more than 20 others wounded when a suicide bomber attacked a military training center in the capital, Mogadishu. Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Aden told reporters that the bomber, wearing an explosives-packed vest, impersonated a trainee to enter the camp in the city’s Medina district. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility. The training center is used by the Somali National Army for new recruits.