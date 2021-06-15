Southwest suffers technology problem for second straight day

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is dealing with technology problems that have delayed and canceled flights for two straight days. Southwest said Tuesday that it was working to restore normal operations after a problem with network connectivity. By midafternoon, Southwest canceled about 500 flights and delayed nearly 1,300 others. The issue is coming up less than 24 hours after another technology problem disrupted Southwest flights. That one was caused by issues at a third-party provider of weather data.