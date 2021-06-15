Q&A: Rita Moreno on finding self-worth and never giving up

NEW YORK (AP) — Rita Moreno emigrated with her mother from Puerto Rico at age five. By six, she was dancing at Greenwich Village nightclubs. By 16, she was working full time. By 20, she was performing in “Singin’ in the Rain.” In the decades that followed, Moreno has won a Tony, a Grammy, an Emmy and and Oscar, for “West Side Story.” With seemingly infinite spiritedness, she has epitomized the best of show business while also being a victim to its cruelties.