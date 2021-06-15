New York Philharmonic to resume performances Sept. 17

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic will resume subscription performances in September following a historic 18-month gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic, presenting a shortened schedule of 78 concerts in a season shifted from Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall while the orchestra’s home is remodeled. The Philharmonic will open Sept. 17 with music director Jaap van Zweden conducting. That concert, the orchestra’s first regular event since March 10, 2020, will be the first of 50 at Lincoln Center’s 1,086-seat Alice Tully Hall. There will be 28 concerts in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 1,233-seat Rose Theater plus four at Carnegie Hall.