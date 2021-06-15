NMacedonia wants Austria’s Arnautović punished for outburst

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The North Macedonian soccer federation says it has submitted an official request to UEFA asking for Austria striker Marko Arnautović to be punished for a nationalist outburst after he scored a goal at the European Championship. The federation says the outburst was directed at Ezgjan Alioski. Alioski is a North Macedonian of Albanian origin. The federation says “we are always against nationalism, discrimination and all other forms of insults and outbursts that are not in the spirit of football.” Arnautović scored the final goal in Austria’s 3-1 victory over North Macedonia on Sunday. He wrote in an Instagram post in capital letters “I AM NOT A RACIST!”