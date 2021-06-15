Military defends Jan. 6 response as House steps up probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Army leader is defending the Pentagon’s response to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt told a House panel Tuesday that the National Guard was delayed for hours because it had to properly prepare for the deployment.

Piatt also says senior military leaders had determined beforehand that there was “no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election.” Piatt is the director of the Army staff.

The Jan. 6 rioters were supporters of former President Donald Trump and stormed the building in order to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.