Mexico confirms bone fragment matches missing student

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have fully confirmed the match between a bone fragment and a student missing since 2014. Jhosivani Guerrero de la Cruz was one of 43 students who were detained by police and turned over to a drug gang in September 2014. Guerrero de la Cruz had initially been partly identified by DNA analysis at the University of Innsbruck in Austria. That analysis said the bone most probably belonged to someone related to his mother. But the more definitive Innsbruck test results announced Tuesday firmly established it was Guerrero de la Cruz.