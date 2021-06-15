Skip to Content

May retail sales fell 1.3% as Americans spend less on goods

8:29 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fell in May, dragged down by a decline in auto sales and a shift by Americans to spend more on vacations and other services instead of goods. Total sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. Wall Street analysts expected a smaller decline of 0.5%. But the agency did revise April’s number upward to a 0.9% increase. As more Americans are vaccinated and want to head out more, they are spending more of their money on haircuts, trips and other services that are not included in Tuesday’s report. 

