Judge OKs Weinstein’s extradition for California rape case

1:31 pm AP - National News

A New York judge on Tuesday approved disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s extradition to California, where he faces additional sexual assault charges. The decision ended a legal fight prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the defense’s concerns about Weinstein’s failing health and a squabble over paperwork. Judge Kenneth Case said there was no reason to delay Weinstein’s transfer any longer. The judge denied the defense’s request to keep Weinstein at a state prison near Buffalo — where he’s serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction last year — until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case. Los Angeles authorities plan to collect the 69-year-old Weinstein in Alden, New York, at the end of June or in early July giving his lawyer time to appeal.

Associated Press

