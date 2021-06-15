Jack Weinstein, legal maverick on federal bench, dead at 99

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack B. Weinstein, a federal judge who earned a reputation as a tireless legal maverick while overseeing a series of landmark class-action lawsuits and sensational mob cases, has died. Weinstein’s wife confirmed his death at 99 on Tuesday. Weinstein was a World War II veteran appointed by President Lyndon Johnson. He spent more than five decades on the bench in federal court in Brooklyn before retiring last year. Weinstein was known for championing class-action litigation as the little guy’s remedy for alleged injustices by big industry.