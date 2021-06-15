Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s government says no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong’s leader said her administration was closely watching the facility. A French company that helps to manage the facility in Taishan in Guangdong province said it was dealing with a “performance issue.” It said the facility was operating within safe limits. The operators have released few details, but nuclear experts said that based on their brief public statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside a reactor.