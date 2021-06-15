Former student guilty of murder in Colorado school shooting

DENVER (AP) — One of two former students accused in a fatal shooting at a suburban Denver school in 2019 has been found guilty of murder, attempted murder and other crimes. The verdict against Devon Erickson on Tuesday came a day after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his trial. Prosecutors said Erickson, now 20, was a full partner with Alec McKinney in the shooting that killed one student at STEM School Highlands Ranch. The defense argued that Erickson was manipulated and pressured into participating by his younger friend. McKinney testified against Erickson after pleading guilty last year. Classmate Kendrick Castillo was shot and killed when he and two other students rushed Erickson.