Ex-CIA worker seeks to represent himself at espionage trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of leaking secrets to WikiLeaks wants to represent himself at an October retrial on espionage charges. Joshua Schulte notified a federal judge Tuesday through his lawyers that he plans to proceed on his own behalf. Judge Paul A. Crotty directed prosecutors to submit legal papers on issues surrounding a hearing to be conducted to ensure Schulte’s right to a fair trial is protected. His lawyer, Sabrina Shroff, said the judge may have to decide if Schulte is fit to represent himself and then could assign his lawyers to assist him. Schulte has pleaded not guilty.