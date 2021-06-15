EU court: Czechs want Poland fined for ignoring mine ban

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s top court says the Czech Republic is pressing for Poland to be fined 5 million euros ($6 million) for every day it ignores the court’s order last month to immediately shut a lignite mine near the two countries’ border. The announcement by the European Court of Justice came Tuesday, as Poland is in talks with the Czech government over the Turów mine. Prague says the mine’s operation is draining water from Czech villages in the area and has obtained a temporary EU court injunction telling Poland to close it. Poland argues it cannot do without Turów, which produces some 7% of the nation’s energy.