Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released emails show President Donald Trump and his allies pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election in the last weeks of his term, despite his former attorney general pointedly stating there was no evidence of widespread fraud. The emails were released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee. The emails from the Justice Department show the extent to which Trump, his White House chief of staff and other allies pressured then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to join in the Trump campaign’s failing efforts to challenge the result of the election he lost to Joe Biden, including suggesting filing a brief with the Supreme Court.