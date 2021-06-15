DA eyes Floyd case expert for Nashville officer’s trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Tennessee who are readying for the murder trial of a Nashville police officer may try to call a law enforcement expert witness who served similarly in the case against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death in Minnesota. The white Nashville officer, Andrew Delke, is to stand trial next month in the July 2018 fatal shooting of a Black man, Daniel Hambrick. A judge will consider whether to let Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, take the stand as an expert in the case against Delke. Hambrick was shot from behind while fleeing from Delke on foot and while carrying a gun.