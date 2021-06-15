China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened. The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.” NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.” Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.