Bezos’ ex-wife, Scott, gives millions to 2 Chicago colleges

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago educational institutions have received donations from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest from an individual in their histories. Kennedy-King College, a branch of City Colleges of Chicago, was given $5 million by Scott. The University of Illinois Chicago has received $40 million from the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The donations were part of $2.7 billion given to 286 organizations by Scott. Forbes Magazine has reported Kennedy-King College, which serves a largely African-American student body, is considered one of the top 10 community colleges in the country as determined by Academic Influence. President Greg A. Thomas says college officials are grateful for the gift.