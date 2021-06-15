Attacks target polio teams in east Afghanistan, 4 killed

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that gunmen targeted members of polio teams in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least four staffers. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in the city of Jalalabad. Dr. Jan Mohammad says that along with the four killed, at least three members of the polio vaccination teams were wounded. Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the virus. In March, the Islamic State group said it shot and killed three women who were part of a polio vaccination team, also in Jalalabad.