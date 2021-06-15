World shares mostly higher after S&P hits new record close

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Europe and Asia after gains in several big-name tech companies including Apple helped nudge the S&P 500 to another record high. Investors are watching for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy setting meeting this week. Benchmarks rose in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai, where jitters over tensions between China and the U.S. are weighing on sentiment. On Monday, the Nasdaq rose 0.7%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-company stocks fell. Trading has been choppy as investors gauge the strength of the economic recovery and whether emerging signs of inflation will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve believes.