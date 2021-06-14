US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy

When U.S. Catholic bishops convene virtually for a national meeting this week, they will be divided ideologically as well as physically. They’re split over whether to press ahead with an initiative that could rebuke President Joe Biden for receiving Communion while supporting abortion rights. It’s a test of whether the bishops can work constructively with the Biden administration and whether they will heed appeals for restraint from Pope Francis. Conservative bishops are pushing to have the conference’s doctrine committee draft a formal statement on Communion that would be a clear signal to Catholic politicians. Opponents, however, are cautioning against any swift or aggressive action on the issue.