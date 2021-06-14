Rethinking tequila: Premium brands aim to change perceptions

LONDON (AP) — Love it or hate it, tequila conjures up strong feelings in many drinkers. For some, there are bad memories of harsh-tasting college shots and headaches after long nights out. But today’s premium tequilas and celebrity brands are trying to change those perceptions. These tequilas are meant to be sipped and savored. In the U.S., tequila is one of the fastest-growing alcoholic drinks, with consumption up by 40% over the past five years, according to International Wine and Spirits Research. One industry observer says efforts to reeducate drinkers about tequila fit nicely into this moment of craft spirits, cocktails and celebrity endorsements.