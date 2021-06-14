Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is apologizing for affronting people with recent comments comparing the required wearing of safety masks in the House to the horrors of the Holocaust. The Georgia Republican told reporters Monday that she was sorry for offending people with her remarks and said there was no comparison to the Holocaust. Greene says she has visited Washington’s U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum earlier in the day, adding, “There’s no comparison and there never ever will be.” Her comments were a rare expression of regret by the conservative agitator. She’s a freshman who has embraced violent and offensive conspiracy theories and has had angry confrontations with progressive colleagues.