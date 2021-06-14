Poland’s ruling nationalists suffer defeat in local race

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling nationalist party has suffered a loss in a mayoral race in a Polish city. The vote was being watched for signs of how strong the ruling party’s support is after nearly six years of governing the country. The next general election is scheduled for 2023 in the central European nation, but there has been speculation recently about the possibility of early elections due to friction within the right-wing coalition led by the Law and Justice party. A joint opposition candidate, Konrad Fijolek, won a landslide victory in the mayoral race in Rzeszow, the capital of the southeastern province of Podkarpackie, a highly conservative region where Law and Justice has done well in the past.