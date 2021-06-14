Skip to Content

Paris Jackson says paparazzi caused her long-term trauma

6:01 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Paris Jackson has revealed she suffers long-term anxiety and trauma from enduring countless camera clicks from paparazzi since she was a child. Jackson stops by “Red Table Talk” for a frank discussion about living under the media glare. The daughter of Michael Jackson has a one-on-one discussion with fellow paparazzi target and friend Willow Smith on Wednesday’s edition of the online talk show that airs on Facebook Watch. Smith and Jackson have forged a bond over growing up with parents in the spotlight, and over love of music, modeling, and issues like mental health, sexuality and body image.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content