Myanmar puts Suu Kyi on trial on charges critics call bogus

BANGKOK (AP) — The trial against Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has begun. Suu Kyi faces charges that many observers say are an attempt by the junta that deposed her to eliminate her as a political force, erase the country’s democratic gains and cement the military’s power. Suu Kyi’s prosecution poses yet another major setback for Myanmar, which had been making slow progress toward democracy. Then a February coup prevented elected lawmakers from her National League for Democracy party from taking office following last year’s landslide victory. Human Rights Watch said that the allegations being heard Monday in a special court in the capital are “bogus and politically motivated.”