Military stumped by stolen box of armor-piercing grenades

When a canister of armor-piercing grenades showed up in an Atlanta backyard, it was another example of how the U.S. military’s vast supply chains of weapons are vulnerable to theft. An Associated Press investigation documented the theft of the grenades from an ammunition train that left a U.S. Marine Corps depot in Florida for an Army depot in Pennsylvania. Investigators never determined who stole the grenades — or how they ended up in Atlanta. AP’s investigation also found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen over the last decade. The Pentagon says missing firearms are a tiny fraction of the military’s stockpile.