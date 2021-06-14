Israel’s new government gets to work after Netanyahu ouster

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has a new prime minister for the first time in 12 years after Naftali Bennett secured the backing of parliament and ousted longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu. The two were slated to hold a handover meeting on Monday, but without the formal ceremony that traditionally accompanies a change in government. The new government was sworn in late on Sunday and set to work on Monday morning, with ministers announcing appointments of new ministry directors. A Netanyahu aide said the former prime minister was “full of motivation” as he assumes a role in the opposition “to topple this dangerous government as soon as possible.”