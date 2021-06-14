Ikea France execs face verdicts for alleged worker spying

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — A panel of French judges is to rule Tuesday whether officials of the French subsidiary of Ikea, the home furnishings giant with a family-friendly image, spied on union representatives, employees and some unhappy customers. Two former CEOs and a risk management official are among 15 people, plus Ikea France, facing charges. Fines, prison terms or both are possible for an alleged system of espionage to sift out trouble-makers in the ranks and profile squabbling customers between 2009 and 2012. Trade unions accuse Ikea France of collecting personal data by fraudulent means and illicitly disclosing personal information. Ikea France has denied “generalized espionage.”