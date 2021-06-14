Geneva regains diplomatic spotlight with Putin-Biden summit

GENEVA (AP) — With Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin heading to town, Geneva is returning to the international spotlight as a leading hub for diplomacy and multilateralism, things that were largely shunned by the Trump administration. Wednesday’s meeting marks the third time that Geneva is hosting U.S. and Russian leaders: The others involved Dwight Eisenhower and Nikita Khrushchev in the 1950s and a key summit of Presidents Reagan and Gorbachev in 1985 that some experts suggest signaled the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union — whose demise Putin has lamented. At both previous meetings, the two sides made progress toward defusing tensions.