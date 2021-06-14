Emirates Air posts $5.5B loss as virus disrupts travel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East’s largest airline, Emirates, has announced a net loss of $5.5 billion over the past year as revenue fell by more than 66% due to global travel restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The Dubai-based airline said on Tuesday that revenue had declined by $8.4 billion, largely due to the suspension of passenger flights at its hub in March 2020 and ongoing restrictions on travel. The airline said its total passenger and cargo capacity declined by 58% over the past year. The airline last year had squeezed out profits of $288 million.