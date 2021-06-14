Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden makes his entrance at a NATO summit in Brussels aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia. He’ll also highlight the U.S. commitment to the 30-country alliance that was frequently maligned by predecessor Donald Trump. Biden will use his time at the summit beginning Monday to underscore the U.S. commitment to a provision of the alliance charter that spells out that an attack on one member is an attack on all and is to be met with a collective response. Biden said Sunday he views NATO as “vital” to maintaining American security.