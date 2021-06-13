Ousted Myanmar leader on trial; critics say charges bogus

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is going on trial on charges human rights observers criticize as attempt by the military junta that deposed her to delegitimize her democratic election and cripple her political future. The prosecution of Suu Kyi opening Monday poses the greatest challenge so far for the 75-year-old and her National League for Democracy party, since since the February military takeover. The army seized power on Feb. 1 before the new lawmakers could be seated, and arrested Suu Kyi along with other members of her government and ruling party. The trial’s expected to last through late July.